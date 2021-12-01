Search icon
'Aag Lagadi Samandar Mein’: Ileana D'Cruz sets internet on fire with her hot and sexy bikini pics from Maldives

Bollywood bombshell Ileana D’Cruz is a social media superstar with a massive Instagram fanbase of 13.1 million followers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2021, 09:50 PM IST

Known for setting the internet ablaze by regularly dropping spectacular photographs, Ileana D’Cruz has done it again. This time, it’s her steaming posts from the beaches of Maldives that have left her fans breathless at the beauty.

Bollywood bombshell Ileana D’Cruz is a social media superstar with a massive Instagram fanbase of 13.1 million followers. She regularly treats her fans to stunning, hot candid photographs of hers clicked in exotic locations.

Ileana shared her beach vacation experience with fans by sharing pics of her enjoying in the sun and sand and having fun in the blue waters of Maldives. In one of the posts, Ileana wears a white bikini, and also shares a clip of her walking into the ocean. Check out the post here:

 

 

But that’s not all.

In another recent post from the exotic island, Ileana is seen bathing in the sun in a sparkling red bikini. The post also has a video of hers along with it. Check this one out here:

 

 

Ileana’s pics went down well with her delighted fans who filled the comments section with their thoughts. One of them wrote, “The perfect Camera this time.”  Another fan wrote, “Aag Lagadi Samandar Mein.”

Ileana made her industry debut in 2006 and worked in Telugu and Tamil films before her Bollywood break in 2012, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in ‘Barfi’. She was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer ’The Big Bull’ and Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti co-starring Anil Kapoor and John Abraham. Ileana will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda as the leading lady in the upcoming flick ‘Unfair & Lovely’.

