'Aag laga rakhi hai': Hrithik Roshan welcomes New Year 2022 with shirtless photo

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is quite active on social media, on Friday dropped a shirtless picture on Instagram. The actor is looking very hot in the picture, his photo is going viral on social media.

Hrithik Roshan, who has a family of over 40 million people on Instagram, keeps his fans updated with his latest pictures and videos. On New Year’s Eve, the ‘Bang Bang’ uploaded a photo with the caption, “#2022 Let’s live it well.” As soon as he uploaded this photo, his friends and fans started dropping hearts under the post.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also commented on the pic, he wrote, “Dugu,” with three fire emojis. Meanwhile, one of his fans mentioned, “My god! blessed our feed.”

A few days ago, Hrithik had posted another shirtless selfie in which he was seen wearing a cap. Take a look:

Previously, Hrithik had penned a lengthy note extending his support to Aryan Khan when he was arrested in a drugs case. Among the first Bollywood celebrities to openly come out in support of Aryan Khan, Hrithik had shared a photo of Aryan on Instagram and wrote, “My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff... the kindness, the compassion, the love.”