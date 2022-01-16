Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria go for dinner date, actress gets trolled for ignoring street kids

Actress Tara Sutaria and her beau actor Aadar Jain were spotted in the city on a dinner date. As the paparazzi spotted them, the duo moved quickly towards their car to leave.

While leaving the venue, a few underprivileged street kids started following Tara. Two girls started calling Sutaria, 'Didi... aapne bola tha na,' and they tried to ask help from the actress. However, the 'Tadap' actress was in a rush to leave the place and she ignored her. Tara went into her car without responding to girls, and that left netizens irked.

In the comment section, many followers posted emojis of heart and smiley. But a few netizens mocked Tara, and there were others who harshly criticised the actress. A user commented, "They are f*****g much better as a person than u and this superego actors." While another one stated the whole incident as, "yuck."

It is no secret that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Aadar Jain is dating ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress Tara Sutaria. Aadar received a plethora of heartfelt wishes as he turned a year older on Thursday (August 5, 2021). However, it was his lady love Tara Sutaria’s wish that created a buzz on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared an unseen close-up picture of Aadar in which he can be lying on the bed with a bare chest and a towel around his neck. While sharing the picture, Tara wrote, "Happy birthday, my light," along with heart emojis in the caption. The ‘Hello Charlie’ actor was quick to reply back to his girlfriend on Instagram. Taking to the comments section, he wrote, "I love you, sunshine girl.”

Image source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Reacting to the photos, while some of Tara’s fans wished Aadar on his birthday, there were others who were heartbroken that their favourite actress is now in a relationship. ‘Your breaking so many Boys hearts posting this pic,” wrote one social media user while another commented, “noooooo yaaaar.”