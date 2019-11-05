'Aadar Jain is special to me': Tara Sutaria on dating rumours

Tara Sutaria is rumoured to be dating Aadar Jain and the duo has made several public appearances together. A few weeks back, they were clicked while heading for a date and then posed together at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash held on October 27, 2019. The duo made for a cute couple and did not shy from posing for the paparazzi present there. Earlier talking about their relationship, a source had told Mumbai Mirror, "Tara is a friendly girl who quickly broke the ice and drew out the normally reserved Aadar. They share a lot in common."

Now, during an interaction with the tabloid, when Tara was asked about Aadar, she stated, "It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends."

On being asked if they are dating each other, the actor replied, "Well, we enjoy each other’s company."

Before Aadar, Tara was rumoured to be dating her Marjaavaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra. Addressing the same, she further said, "Such rumours, and not just with Sid, started even before SOTY 2. They are annoying because they’re not true and there is nothing you can say to clarify. Now, I understand this comes with the job, so I take them with a pinch of salt."

Talking about Marjaavaan, the film is releasing on November 15, 2019.