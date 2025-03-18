Aadar and Alekha have set the record straight by addressing the rumours surrounding their relationship in connection to Tara Sutaria. In the latest interview with Etimes, Aadar clarified that Alekha is one of his oldest friends, and there is no truth to the rumours.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding has been marred by controversy, with many questions surrounding Aadar's past relationship with actress Tara Sutaria. Social media users have been speculating that Alekha was once friends with Tara, and that she allegedly betrayed her trust by pursuing a relationship with Aadar. The controversy intensified when a video clip of Aadar's speech at their mehendi ceremony surfaced online. In the clip, Aadar is heard saying, "I love you, and it was worth the wait. It's a secret, I have always loved her. I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I'm with you, baby." Many netizens interpreted this as a thinly veiled jab at Tara, sparking widespread outrage.

Now, Aadar and Alekha have set the record straight by addressing the rumours surrounding their relationship in connection to Tara Sutaria. In the latest interview with Etimes, Aadar emphasised that the constant silence in the face of false narratives and assumptions can be perceived as weakness, rather than strength. Aadar clarified that Alekha is one of his oldest friends, and there is no truth to the rumours and speculation surrounding their relationship. He also expressed his disappointment at how his words were misconstrued and taken out of context, leading to unfair assumptions and opinions.

Alekha Advani also spoke out, stating that she knows the truth and has lived with Aadar as a friend for her whole life. She expressed her frustration at the baseless narrative that has been created around their relationship. Aadar further emphasised the importance of respecting one's past, present, and future, and not speaking ill of others, even if things don't work out. He also drew a line, stating that while he can handle criticism, he will not tolerate attacks on his wife, family, or upbringing.

Aadar felt compelled to speak out now that false narratives have crossed a line and disrespected those involved. Aadar stated, "I've had enough of people spreading untruths, and I need to set the record straight." He made it clear that this interview marks the first and last time he will address the issue, and he will not engage in further speculation or rumours, regardless of what others may say.

Meanwhile, Aadar and Alekha got married on February 22, in presence of close family members. The wedding was a star-studded affair, graced by several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Orry, Boney Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda and Agastya Nanda among others.

The couple began dating in 2023.The actor proposed to Alekha in September last year.