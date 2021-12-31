'A year full of healing, pain': Rhea Chakraborty's New Year post goes VIRAL

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Friday took to her social media to share a sweet note, as we approach the end of 2021. It sure has been a tough year for her, but she is looking at 2022 with stronger eyes and a kinder heart.

Rhea posted a picture on Instagram, where she looks gorgeous dressed in a rust coloured boat-neck top paired with denim. She smiles at the camera as she gets clicked.

She wrote alongside the image: "You see me smiling and laughing, it's not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light #rhenew."

It was in 2020 when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.

The 29-year-old actress was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Chehre', which was released earlier this year.