FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'A whole country's heart was broken': Sonakshi Sinha shares images of injured protesters after CJP march

Sonakshi Sinha shares images of injured protesters after CJP march

'I'll be called anti-national again': Diljit Dosanjh breaks his silence after CJP protest turns chaotic

'I'll be called anti-national again': Diljit Dosanjh breaks his silence

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda called 'manchild' after showing middle finger to Shreya Kalra; netizens demand eviction

Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda called 'manchild' after showing middle finger

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'A whole country's heart was broken': Sonakshi Sinha shares images of injured protesters after CJP march

Sonakshi Sinha shared images of injured protesters from the CJP's July 20 Delhi march and once again called for attention to the student movement and Sonam Wangchuk's demands.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 11:35 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'A whole country's heart was broken': Sonakshi Sinha shares images of injured protesters after CJP march
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has once again extended her support to the CJP-led student movement, days after the organisation's Sansad Chalo march in Delhi witnessed clashes between protesters and the police.

The July 20 protest was held over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Visuals from the demonstration showed injured protesters, police action, alleged lathi-charge and tear gas being used amid the clashes.

Sonakshi shares photos from protest

Sharing a series of pictures from the demonstration on Instagram, Sonakshi highlighted the injuries suffered by protesters. “20th July…bohot logon ki haddiyaan tooti aur ek POORE DESH ka dil toota. Yaad rakhna."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The images showed scenes from the protest, including injured demonstrators and clashes with the police. The visuals have since been widely shared on social media.

Sonam Wangchuk's team thanks Sonakshi

Sonakshi has previously spoken in support of the movement and had urged people to stand with Sonam Wangchuk and the protesting students ahead of the July 20 march. After she raised concerns over Wangchuk's health and his removal to a hospital, his team responded to her latest post.

“Thank you for your solidarity. We truly appreciate your support. With gratitude, Office of Sonam Wangchuk," the comment read.

'I can't stay silent'

In her earlier video message, Sonakshi had expressed concern over Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike and his health. “I’ve never given a statement out like this, but today we can’t ignore him. Sonam Wangchuk. We all know him. We know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are and how many awards he has won."

She continued, “He is hungry. He hasn’t eaten anything. For whom is he doing this? He is doing this for the future of children who lost their lives. He is fighting a system which is not working properly. I know this. You know this. We all know this. A lot many people are still silent. I can’t stay silent. Whatever will happen, let it happen. No problem. I can’t remain silent."

Sonakshi urges government to hold dialogue

The actor also appealed to the government to speak with Wangchuk and address the concerns raised by the protesters. “Why is nobody listening? Nobody cares. Nobody is open for a dialogue."

Explaining why she chose to speak publicly, Sonakshi said it was time for her to raise her voice. She concluded her video by saying, “Main koi anti-national nahi hu,".

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: NEET protests stall proceedings; key Bills on agenda
Parliament Monsoon Session Day 2: NEET protests stall proceedings; key Bills on
India summons Russian diplomat after four Indian seafarers killed in strike near Ukraine's Odesa
India summons Russian diplomat after four Indian seafarers killed in strike
Was Naseeruddin Shah at CJP protest in Delhi? Here's truth behind viral video
Was Naseeruddin Shah at CJP protest in Delhi? Here's truth behind
PM Modi breaks silence on NEET paper leak, calls it 'ghor paap', vows stern action
PM Modi breaks silence on NEET paper leak, calls it 'ghor paap', vows action
'A whole country's heart was broken': Sonakshi Sinha shares images of injured protesters after CJP march
Sonakshi Sinha shares images of injured protesters after CJP march
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement