'A whole country's heart was broken': Sonakshi Sinha shares images of injured protesters after CJP march

Sonakshi Sinha shared images of injured protesters from the CJP's July 20 Delhi march and once again called for attention to the student movement and Sonam Wangchuk's demands.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has once again extended her support to the CJP-led student movement, days after the organisation's Sansad Chalo march in Delhi witnessed clashes between protesters and the police.

The July 20 protest was held over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Visuals from the demonstration showed injured protesters, police action, alleged lathi-charge and tear gas being used amid the clashes.

Sonakshi shares photos from protest

Sharing a series of pictures from the demonstration on Instagram, Sonakshi highlighted the injuries suffered by protesters. “20th July…bohot logon ki haddiyaan tooti aur ek POORE DESH ka dil toota. Yaad rakhna."

The images showed scenes from the protest, including injured demonstrators and clashes with the police. The visuals have since been widely shared on social media.

Sonam Wangchuk's team thanks Sonakshi

Sonakshi has previously spoken in support of the movement and had urged people to stand with Sonam Wangchuk and the protesting students ahead of the July 20 march. After she raised concerns over Wangchuk's health and his removal to a hospital, his team responded to her latest post.

“Thank you for your solidarity. We truly appreciate your support. With gratitude, Office of Sonam Wangchuk," the comment read.

'I can't stay silent'

In her earlier video message, Sonakshi had expressed concern over Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike and his health. “I’ve never given a statement out like this, but today we can’t ignore him. Sonam Wangchuk. We all know him. We know what he has done for our country, what his achievements are and how many awards he has won."

She continued, “He is hungry. He hasn’t eaten anything. For whom is he doing this? He is doing this for the future of children who lost their lives. He is fighting a system which is not working properly. I know this. You know this. We all know this. A lot many people are still silent. I can’t stay silent. Whatever will happen, let it happen. No problem. I can’t remain silent."

Sonakshi urges government to hold dialogue

The actor also appealed to the government to speak with Wangchuk and address the concerns raised by the protesters. “Why is nobody listening? Nobody cares. Nobody is open for a dialogue."

Explaining why she chose to speak publicly, Sonakshi said it was time for her to raise her voice. She concluded her video by saying, “Main koi anti-national nahi hu,".