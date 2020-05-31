'A void that will stay forever': Taapsee Pannu mourns the death of her 'Biji', see pic

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday mourned the death of her grandmother, whom she fondly called 'Biji'. The actor posted a picture on Instagram of a Gurudwara, where the photograph of her grandmother was placed along with garlands. Along with the picture, Tappsee wrote, "The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever.... Biji."

The actress did not indulge in any other details, however, several colleagues from the industry including Abhishek Bachchan, Tisca Chopra, Nidhi Singh, and her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati all of whom posted emojis and showed their support for Taapsee.

Her fans also wrote on the post saying, "May God give you and your family strength," wrote one while another said, "RIP, God bless you." Other details of her grandmother passing away are yet to be made public. For the uninformed, Taapsee is currently self-isolating in Mumbai with her younger sister amid the coronavirus lockdown.

She had earlier spoken about her parents during the quarantine and had said, "I’m glad that my parents aren’t living anywhere near the hotspot. They’re in their 60s and need to be slightly careful. My dad is retired and mom is a housewife. Most of the time, they stay indoors and would only go out for a walk, meet friends, or visit the Gurudwara or market place nearby. So after the lockdown, it hasn’t affected them the way it has affected us. They seem to be more worried about how we’re coping with it."