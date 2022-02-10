'A Thursday' trailer out: Yami Gautam Dhar in a never-seen-before avatar will keep you hooked

What happens when a cheerful kindergarten teacher draws a gun and holds the children hostage? A picture-perfect day takes a nefarious turn as the perpetrator puts innocent lives at risk. Loaded with suspense and unprecedented situations, 'A Thursday' shall keep viewers stuck to their screens till the very end.

Post a slew of blockbuster hits presented on the platform, Disney+ Hotstar is ready to enthral viewers with 'A Thursday', a high stakes hostage drama laced with suspense. Directed by Behzad Khambata, the movie has an ensemble star-cast headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni amongst others.

The story begins with a joyful backdrop of a kindergarten amidst giggles and innocent glee, when Naina Jaiswal (Yami Gautam Dhar), the teacher, suddenly takes her students hostage. Why has Naina taken such a drastic step? What is her final objective? A million questions to answer with little time to resolve as innocent lives are at stake! A narrative that explores the dark side of human nature, unpredictable turn of events and secretive schemes.

Watch the trailer here:

Yami Gautam Dhar will be seen in a completely distinct avatar in the movie with varying shades of emotions. Shedding light on different facets of human nature, the movie will take entertainment lovers through a labyrinth of unexpected twists and turns as shocking facts are unearthed about the motive behind the hostage situation. The complex and spellbinding story of ‘A Thursday’ will have the audience constantly guessing what comes next.

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar, who is playing the lead character of Naina Jaiswal, in the movie said in a statement, "I have never ever played such a distinct character like Naina! She projects so many diverse emotions. I have really put in a lot of effort to portray her in different shades. She is a teacher, who always looks after the children and she has taken them hostage, transforming her from a protector to a threat. That situation itself is so tense with multiple layers to it. A Thursday is an absolute roller coaster ride and I totally loved being a part of it!"

Directed by Behzad Khambata, the Disney+ Hotstar feature is produced by RSVP Movies & Blue Monkey Films and shall release on February 17, 2022, and will also be available on Hulu.