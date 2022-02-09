'A Thursday' Teaser: Yami Gautam’s upcoming suspense drama looks THRILLING- Watch

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam on Wednesday dropped the teaser of her upcoming film ‘A Thursday’ on Instagram. In the clip, the ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actress can be seen in a kindergarten with a grim look.

Starring gorgeous actor Yami Gautam Dhar, the suspense drama has been produced by RSVP movies and directed by Behzad Khambata. Packed with unexpected twists and turns, ‘A Thursday’ shall take the viewers on a startling ride! The teaser shows a sneak peek into a kindergarten school wherein the children seem to be in a joyous mood as we catch a fleeting glance of Yami Gautam with a grim look on her face followed by a gun-shot. An absolute thriller that will have the audience glued to their screens.

The suspense from its teaser is palpable. The combination of Yami’s tense look and the joyful backdrop of a kindergarten make for the perfect setting for a thriller. Fans can’t wait to know more details about the hostage drama.

Earlier, Yami Gautam had posted unedited pictures of herself on Instagram, with a long caption. She wrote, “I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful.”

In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Yami Gautam talked on going public with her skin condition. She said, “Writing the post wasn’t difficult; it was liberating. The journey from the time when I learnt of my condition to the day I put the post out, was challenging.”