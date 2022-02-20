'A Thursday' star Neha Dhupia reveals she got fired from projects after pregnancy

Neha Dhupia was five months pregnant when she began filming for the film, and she told india.com that the filmmakers didn't intend for her to play the pregnant cop in the plot at first, but that after she told them, her pregnancy just became a new element of her job on-screen. Being pregnant and portraying a part of herself in film was exhilarating, according to the actor, since she wanted to put herself out there and show her vulnerable side, as well as motivate other women and filmmakers to create more possibilities for pregnant women in the profession.

She stated that during Mehr's time she produced and hosted her own podcasts and non-fiction television programmes. She was being herself. She was a hard worker who always finished what she started. However, the industry evolves. She was a part of a few projects before she disclosed her pregnancy, but she was fired from them.

She went on to say that the physique of the character changes, and you either don't want to play the character anymore, or the people who hired you don't want you to look like that... so be it! Nothing can make you angry or make you harbour a grudge against them.

Neha went on to say that she wasn't trying too hard to work or doing something with a lot of baggage to look inspiring. She explained that she didn't want to go through the process of taking a break and then trying to return after the baby was born.