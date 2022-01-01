INSIDE PICS of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s New Year 2022 celebration in South Africa

Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika flew to South Africa a few weeks ago to join Virat Kohli for his cricket series there. The pair has now ushered in the New Year 2022 in a different country, and their party has a South African flavour.

Anushka Sharma turned to social media shortly after midnight to share a glimpse of her ecstatic New Year's celebration.



Take a look at the post here-

The couple was at a restaurant for a massive New Year's cake cutting celebration. The sweet gesture of the staff members, who were all seen shaking their legs to some quirky beats, stole the show. Anushka Sharma couldn't resist filming the nice gesture and sharing it on her Instagram story. Husband Virat Kohli also appears in her video for a brief moment, and the cricketer appears to be in high spirits.

Take a look at some glimpses here-

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma hasn't appeared on the big screen in a few years. She most recently starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the romantic comedy ‘Zero’, which was released in 2018.

Since arriving in the city, the actor has been posting breath-taking photos of her tour on social media.