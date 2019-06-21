A proud Akshay Kumar shares pic of his mother doing yoga at 75 on International Yoga Day!

On the occasion of International Yoga Day this June 21, Akshay Kumar shared a picture of his mother, who can be seen performing yoga at the age of 75 years, even after she's gone through a knee surgery. A number of Bollywood celebrities have taken to yoga to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle and Akshay's mother is no different. In fact at 51, Akshay Kumar is one of the fittest actors we have in the industry today.

Akshay took to his Twitter account to share the story of his mother, to inspire others to adopt a healthy lifestyle. The actor wrote alongside his mother's picture, "Sharing something I’m extremely proud of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time #NeverTooLate #BreatheInBreatheOut #InternationalDayOfYoga”

Check out the picture here:

World Yoga Day is observed every year on June 21. United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had unanimously declared the day as International Yoga Day. A number of actors from B-Town have been celebrating the day by sharing images of themselves resorting to a fit lifestyle with yoga.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the film Kesari, which is based on the Battle od Saragarhi. The actor will next be seen in Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He has also signed two completely different projects - Laxmmi Bomb and Mission Mangal.