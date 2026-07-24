A Physics Professor Obsessed with the "Perfect Vastu" Delivers a Delightful Mix of Comedy, Drama & Twists

Cast: Annu Kapoor, Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pawan Malhotra, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Sumit Gulati, Rajendra Sethi, Nitin Arora, Venus Singh, Ishtiyak Khan

Director: Ravinder Siwach

Producers: Sandeep Kapoor, Priya Kapoor

Banner: Promodome Motion Pictures

Runtime: 1 Hour 43 Minutes

Certification: U/A

Release Date: 24 July 2026

Rating: 4 star

Known for his outspoken personality off-screen, Annu Kapoor returns with Uttar Da Puttar, a wholesome family entertainer that entertains while subtly making the audience reflect on the age-old debate between destiny and hard work. Blending comedy, drama and emotions, the film revolves around a physics professor who firmly believes that every success and failure in life is governed not by science, but by Vastu Shastra and rituals.

Story

The film introduces us to Professor Sai Ram Tuteja (Annu Kapoor), a man whose life revolves around finding the "perfect Vastu." Whether it is choosing a house, making an important decision or planning his daily routine, every step is dictated by directions, energy and superstition rather than logic. His absolute faith in Vastu becomes both the source of comedy and the driving force of the narrative.

Convinced that a perfectly designed house can solve every problem in life, he proudly shifts into what he believes is his ideal home. However, his confidence is hilariously shaken when an old ceiling fan suddenly crashes down, injuring his father-in-law and brother-in-law. The sequence sets the tone for the film, delivering laughter while questioning blind faith.

Following the incident, his wife Ginni (Rukhsar Rehman) leaves him in frustration. Determined to win her back and restore balance in his life, Sai Ram embarks on another unusual journey with his friend Mannu (Brijendra Kala) in search of another "perfect Vastu."

As the story progresses, eccentric characters like Nek Chaddha (Pawan Malhotra), his assistant Chopra (Nitin Arora), architect Verma (Ishtiyak Khan) and S.B. Sidhu (Jeeveshu Ahluwalia) enter the narrative, creating a series of hilarious situations, unexpected twists and entertaining conflicts that keep the audience engaged throughout.

Direction

For a debut feature, Ravinder Siwach displays remarkable confidence as a filmmaker. He wastes no time in establishing the central conflict and maintains a lively pace throughout the film.

Writer Sandeep Kapoor fills the screenplay with familiar Delhi characters, everyday situations and relatable humour. The characters feel authentic, while the twists emerge naturally from ordinary life, making the story both entertaining and relatable. The biggest novelty lies in portraying a physics professor who blindly trusts Vastu and superstitions. Siwach presents this unusual contradiction convincingly, balancing comedy and drama without losing emotional depth.

Performances

Annu Kapoor is undoubtedly the soul of the film. As Professor Sai Ram Tuteja, he delivers one of his most entertaining performances in recent years. His impeccable comic timing is complemented beautifully by emotionally effective moments.

Rukhsar Rehman brings warmth and sincerity to Ginni's character.

Pawan Malhotra, as always, leaves a lasting impression. His portrayal of Nek Chaddha adds another layer of humour and unpredictability.

Despite limited screen time, Ishtiyak Khan stands out as architect Verma.

Nitin Arora fits perfectly into the role of Chopra, while Jeeveshu Ahluwalia steals several scenes as the quirky S.B. Sidhu, arguably the film's most eccentric character.

Rajendra Sethi performs confidently as Anand Raj Anand, while Sumit Gulati (Gyan Chand aka G.C.) also delivers a commendable performance.

Final Verdict

Uttar Da Puttar is much more than a comedy. Beneath its humour lies an engaging question: Is life shaped by karma or destiny? Rather than preaching, the film answers this through entertaining situations and lovable characters.

Packed with comedy, emotions and a strong Delhi flavour, the film succeeds because its characters feel genuine and its humour grows organically from everyday situations. The dialogues, local flavour and quirky personalities make the narrative highly enjoyable.

If you're looking for a clean family entertainer filled with laughter, emotions and a meaningful takeaway, Uttar Da Puttar is definitely worth watching.