'A moment is all it took': Deepika Padukone's trailer announcement for 'Chhapaak' will make you more impatient

Deepika Padukone took to her social media pages and announced when the trailer for 'Chhapaak' will be out.

One of the most anticipated films of 2020 is Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak. The film directed by Meghna Gulzar has the actor playing the role of an acid attack survivor named Malti. Her first look from the film was unveiled earlier this year and that was when Deepika just started shooting for Chhapaak. In the film, the talented actor is paired opposite Vikrant Massey and people have been waiting for the trailer from a very long time.

Today, Deepika took to her Instagram page and announced that the trailer for Chhapaak will be out on Tuesday that is, December 10, 2019. She shared a blank photo with a caption stating, "A moment is all it took... Trailer out tomorrow. Keep watching this space... #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar @vikrantmassey87 @_kaproductions @foxstarhindi @mrigafilms"

Deepika also shared a video in which we see black water citing acid rippling while the trailer announcement of Chhapaak is made.

Check it out below:

Earlier at The Print's OTC, Deepika shared an anecdote from the last day of Chhapaak shoot stating, "I literally had to burn the piece of prosthetics that I was wearing on the last day of the shoot. Because it impacted me in a way that I never experienced before. That was my way of trying at least to let go everything that I experienced."

With Chhapaak, Deepika also makes her debut as a film producer and her home banner is reportedly named KA Productions. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020, just a few days after her birthday.