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'A little too much violence': Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone shares his verdict on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Prakash Padukone praised Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, saying it was a "great film" despite having "a little bit too much violence", and also opened up about his warm bond with his son-in-law.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 02:48 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'A little too much violence': Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone shares his verdict on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar
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Former badminton champion Prakash Padukone recently spoke about his equation with son-in-law Ranveer Singh and also shared his honest opinion on the actor's latest film, Dhurandhar.

While praising the movie, Prakash admitted that he personally felt some scenes were more violent than necessary.

'It's A Great Film'

In an interview with The Indian Express, Prakash revealed that he had watched Dhurandhar and enjoyed it.

"It's a great film. It’s a very well-made film with good acting by everybody. We felt there was a little bit too much violence, but the majority of people liked it, so I think that’s more important," he said.

Despite his reservations about the violence, he acknowledged the film's positive response from audiences.

Prakash Padukone On His Bond With Ranveer Singh

Prakash also opened up about his relationship with Ranveer, saying that both families share a close bond and make an effort to spend time together despite their hectic schedules. According to him, they even plan family holidays whenever possible.

He revealed that they try to go on a vacation together at least once a year.

'We Enjoy Talking About Sports'

Prakash said that one of the reasons he gets along so well with Ranveer is their shared love for sports. "There are a lot of common interests, as he’s very interested in sports. He keeps talking to me about sports, and I keep asking him about movies as I want to learn about the business. We don’t get so much time, as they are all busy, but whatever time we get, we like to sit together and enjoy whether it’s football or cricket," he shared.

A Friendly Football Rivalry At Home

Prakash also shared an interesting detail about the family's football loyalties. While Ranveer supports Arsenal, his younger daughter Anisha Padukone is a Manchester United fan, leading to fun debates and friendly banter during football discussions.

Deepika And Ranveer Expecting Their Second Child

On the personal front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to embrace parenthood once again. The couple announced on social media on April 19, 2026, that they are expecting their second baby.

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