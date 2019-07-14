A fan photoshopped Sonam Kapoor's image to see what she'd look like as an 80-year-old, here's the result!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always been a brand favourite since she can pull off almost any look with ease. The actress is blessed with genes so amazing that no matter what she wears, it can all suit her body. After shedding off the extra weight, Sonam has also maintained her figure quite well and is a beauty inspiration.

The actress, who is always making some stunning appearance, shared a post of her from one of her photoshoots. Sonam probably wouldn't have thought, but a fan, keeping in mind the ongoing trend of photoshopping people as old, turned her idol into 75-80 year-old.

Despite the ageing effects on her face, Sonam Kapoor manages to look beautiful than ever. She was taken by surprise to such an extent that Sonam ended up sharing that post as her Instagram story. Looking at the photo, you are sure to say, 'This actress aged gracefully'.

Here, take a look at the photo:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next work in The Zoya Factor. She is paired opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the movie which is based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel. The movie is being helmed by Tere Bin Laden and Parmanu director Abhishek Sharma.