This film is India's biggest hit in China, grossed Rs 1300 crore; it's not Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Jawan, RRR, Baahubali, PK

'Will strangle him...': When Sunil Gavaskar 'predicted' young Sachin Tendulkar would score 15,000 Test runs

Sonu Sood on his devotion for Lord Ganesha, how Bappa changed his life: 'Jab main Moga mein tha...' | Exclusive

After Paralympics Gold win, Navdeep Singh’s net worth reaches Rs....

Meet man who sold his first venture for Rs 80000000, now runs Rs 42467 crore company as...

Bollywood

Makers of Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders announce big decision; film to release in...

A day before The Buckingham Murders' release, the makers made a big decision.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 05:50 PM IST

Makers of Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders announce big decision; film to release in...
Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Buckingham Murders
Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming crime-thriller, The Buckingham Murders. A day before its release, the makers have made a decision to ensure the film reaches a wider audience.

In an attempt to do so, they have made a decision to release the film in two versions: one in Hinglish and the other in Hindi dubbed version. The Buckingham Murders will be released in Hindi and its original version, (which is a mix of Hindi and English). 

Staying true to the essence of the film Hansal Mehta cast people from the same area and the locality, due to which their accents might become a little difficult for the masses to understand, that is the reason they have taken this decision. Given the importance of reaching a wider audience, especially for a mystery thriller, and considering Kareena's massive fanbase, the makers have opted for a 50-50 strategy. This means 50% of the screens will show the Hinglish version, while the other 50% will show the Hindi version.

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in the pipeline. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres this Diwali. The film will be clashing with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri-starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. 

