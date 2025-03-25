When the senior Kapoor saw Randhir’s car, he blessed him wholeheartedly and wished he could buy many more such vehicles.

The Kapoor family is one of the best known film families in the world. They have generations of actors working in film projects and the legacy is likely to continue for many more years. All these years are filled with anecdotes and interesting stories that make us laugh and cry even outside the screens. One such story was shared by Randhir Kapoor on The Kapil Sharma Show.

It was about how he bought a fancy car. He said he was driving in a small car to his shooting location when a beggar spotted him and mocked his small sized vehicle. He also expressed his amusement in as many words. This gesture pinched Randhir and he decided to buy a fancy car.

Upon his return home, he asked wife Babita for all her savings. She complied. He then went to his producers and asked for advance money on his forthcoming projects. He gathered the necessary amount and finally purchased a brand-new big car. Now was the time to show it to Raj Kapoor.

When the senior Kapoor saw Randhir’s car, he blessed him wholeheartedly and wished he could buy many more such vehicles. Then Randhir suggested Raj Kapoor that the latter should also buy a fancy car.

Raj Kapoor replied, “Even if I go in a bus, people will recognise me. It’s you who need a big car to be noticed!”

That way, Randhir Kapoor was insulted twice.