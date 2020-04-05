'9pm 9minutes': Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, SRK, Akshay Kumar light up diyas in response to PM Narendra Modi's call

Bollywood celebrities put up a united front and showed their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 9 pm 9 minutes initiative as they switched off lights in their homes at 9 pm on Sunday and came to their balconies with diyas and candles to show solidarity in fighting against the deadly coronavirus. For the uninformed, the prime minister, in an address to the nation on Friday morning, appealed to everyone to do this for nine minutes as a symbolic gesture of the country’s "collective resolve" to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to that, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone could be seen in their balcony with a diya, a picture of which was shared by Ranveer on his Instagram account.

Kangana Ranaut too joined her entire family in Manali as they lit up the diyas.

Akshay Kumar also shared a photo where he can be seen lighting up a diya, making a reference to the dark days due to coronavirus pandemic and how we will eventually emerge victoriously.

Alia Bhatt could also be seen lighting a candle. She posted a picture on her social media page and wrote, "When I was younger I would kiss my dad on his forehead before going off to school and after every kiss he would say 'Aaaaaah .. light aa gayi'. I might have not fully understood what it meant back then.. but because of his response I understood that light has wayyyyyy more depth than just illuminating our lives. Light means so much. It’s hope, beauty, strength.. today it was unity.. But no matter where we are and what we are going through we must always try and keep the light within us alive."

Gauri Khan also lit up a diya at home and posted a video of AbRam holding a 'lego diya'.

In addition to this, Karan Johar too lit up diyas with his mother Hiroo and children Yash and Roohi.

He also posted a playful video featuring them.