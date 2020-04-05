'9pm 9 minutes': Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma light diyas, say silent prayer

Bollywood celebrities celebrated and stood in solidarity with the nation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light diyas and candles at their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes to fight the coronavirus pandemic. From Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan, several Bollywood stars joined the initiative to light diyas and candles at their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes.

New pictures were posted by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan who lit diyas with daughter Aaradhya in the temple at their home, and by actor Anushka Sharma who took to Instagram to share pictures of herself lighting diyas with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

"I light a diya every day for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less-fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain," Anushka wrote in the caption along with the picture.

The coronavirus pandemic, which started in China in December last year, has recorded over a million cases worldwide.