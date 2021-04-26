93rd Academy Awards: Irrfan Khan remembered, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput mentioned at Oscars In Memoriam gallery

In one year, the world witnessed many artists across the globe leaving for heavenly abode. Today, at the 93rd Academy Awards, several of them were remembered during the 'In Memoriam' sequence shown at the event. Among many, was Irrfan Khan, a global star who worked in several international films too. The actor passed away on April 29, 2020, after a prolonged illness. His death was mourned even by the international film fraternity.

In Hollywood also many artists namely Chadwick Boseman, George Lucas, Larry King, Helen McCrory were mentioned in the Memoriam video. Bhanu Athaiya who won the Best Costume Design Award at Oscars for Gandhi passed away in 2020. She also received an honourable mention in the video.

The In Memoriam video had Stevie Wonder song 'As' playing in the backdrop.

Meanwhile, the Oscars In Memoriam gallery mentioned Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput whom we lost in 2020. They were among many artists who were honoured by the Academy Awards.

Talking about the winners' list, Nomadland directed by Chloe Zhao and starring Frances McDormand win top honours. Meanwhile, Anthony Hopkins bestowed with Best Actor in a Leading Role award for The Father. He is the oldest actor to win the Best Actor award at the Oscars.

Daniel Kaluuya won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Judas and the Black Messiah, whereas Youn Yuh-Jung becomes the first South Korean actress to win Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Minari.