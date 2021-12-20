‘83 will connect to people across all age groups’ says Tahir Raj Bhasin

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film ‘83’ is all set to hit big screens on December 24. Meanwhile, Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will portray Sunil Gavaskar, feels ‘83’ is definitely that big event film that will recharge the Hindi film industry and hopefully put up a massive collection at the box office.

Tahir said, “Event films like 83 are the need of the hour to pull people back to the theatres. It is a great feeling to be a part of a film that has the ability to re-ignite the engines of the entertainment industry and act as a catalyst for business to return to the levels of pre-pandemic era.”

While talking about ‘what will unite’ people to come back to theatres to watch the movie, Tahir said, “I think 83 will connect to people across all age groups, across India because it is a true-blue underdog story. It has patriotism, it has cricket, it has a surge of emotions and it has a pan-Indian connect because the 83 team was truly an amalgamation of cricketing talent from across India who wanted to fight till the last ball, to do something that had never been done in the history of this country, to win the World Cup!”

Tahir will be watching ‘83’ with his family. He wants to see them relive the history that was created by Kapil Dev in 1983.

He stated, “I’m eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screen with my family. My parents had goosebumps when they saw the trailer and my father was really emotional about reliving India’s magnificent win over the mighty West Indies at the finals at Lord’s. I’m proud to be a part of cinema history that will give them this experience. I don’t think I will be able to fight back my emotions when they finally watch the film.”