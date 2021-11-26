'83' teaser out: Catch a glimpse of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial

After enduring a long wait of several months, the makers of the much-anticipated film '83' finally dropped the teaser of the iconic cricket drama starring Ranveer Singh on Friday. The trailer of the film will be released on November 30, while the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 24.

As for the under 1-minute teaser, it opens up in a cricket stadium, with a match getting into a big turning point. The teaser captures the tense reaction of the live audience at the stadium as two fielders run to catch the ball in an effort to dismiss the batsman at the crease. Here, we get a blink and miss the appearance of Ranveer Singh, who will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev in the movie.

From the looks of it, the teaser is a recreation of the moment Viv Richards was caught out by Kapil Dev with Madan Lal bowling. Ranveer as Kapil Dev is about to take the catch in the teaser. Harrdy Sandhu and Jatin Sarna are also featured in the clip.

Sharing the clip on his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh wrote, "The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov. #ThisIs83."

Check out the teaser here:



Directed by Kabir Khan, '83' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win.

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated on December 24, 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam also in 3d. Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film.