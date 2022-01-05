'83': Ranveer Singh reacts to Sachin Tendulkar praising his 'all-round' performance

Kabir Khan's sports drama '83', based on India's maiden World Cup win in 1983, is winning hearts all over the country. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar recently saw the film and heaped praises on Ranveer Singh's performance who stars as Kapil Dev, the former captain of the ODI team who lifted the trophy on June 25, 1983.

Sachin took to his Twitter account on Wednesday 5 January and wrote, "A brilliant ‘all-round’ display by

@RanveerOfficial in 83. Really soaked in all the @therealkapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory. I know the win really inspired the little boy." with the winking emoji in the end.

A brilliant ‘all-round’ display by @RanveerOfficial in 83.



Really soaked in all the @therealkapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory.



I know the win really inspired the little boy. pic.twitter.com/OkLhzRl0Lf — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 5, 2022

Ranveer quote-tweeted him and wrote, "And then the little boy went on to inspire generations! Thank you, Master! This means everything!".

And then the little boy went on to inspire generations! Thank you, Master! This means everything! https://t.co/xhv3wGfb6F January 5, 2022



The "little boy" referenced in their tweets is actually Sachin Tendulkar himself. Little Sachin Tendulkar is shown in the movie cheering for India during the 1983 World Cup final.

During an exclusive conversation about '83', we at DNA asked Ranveer Singh if the unanimous love for the film and the positive reactions from the audience as well as the critics, would go all the way to win him a National Award. The actor said, "I have been hearing that a lot. Now we have social media...you can receive what people are echoing through social media, and I'm hearing a lot of it. I do take stock of everything that everyone's said. For 83 a lot of people are saying this and I would be very welcoming and humbled if it were to happen."

'83' stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife in the film. Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna and other actors portray the living legends of the real Indian cricket team who lifted the trophy beating West Indies by 43 runs in the World Cup final in 1983.