'83' Poster launch: Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup squad to grace event with Ranveer Singh's team in Hyderabad

As per reports, Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup squad will be attending the poster launch event of Kabir Khan's '83.

Ranveer Singh, who will next be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in '83 has been unveiling character posters of the reel squad. Till now, the actor has shared posters of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny. The posters are kickass and will make you impatient for the release of '83.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83's poster is all set to be launched on January 26, 2020, on the occasion of Republic Day. Interestingly, an event will be held and that too in Hyderabad. For the uninitiated, the film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Talking about it, a source told Mid Day, "Since it is a trilingual offering [Hindi, Tamil and Telugu], the makers believe hosting the poster launch in Hyderabad will help generate buzz about the movie among the South audience. The teaser and trailer launch will be held in Mumbai."

The source added, "The Hyderabad gig will see Dev, Madan Lal, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Balwinder Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Syed Kirmani, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Roger Binny, Sunil Valson, Farokh Engineer and the team's manager, PR Man Singh in attendance. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them will be the actors who are bringing their story to celluloid, including Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others."

'83 also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev and is slated to release on April 10, 2020.