Kusha Kapila opens up about being '100% bullied' for sharing her divorce news on social media: 'I did not want...'

Wordle 840 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7

Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear arguments on plea against remission granted to convicts on October 9

Sooraj Pancholi admits he's in a relationship, says his girlfriend has never asked about his past with Jiah Khan

ADIA to invest Rs 4,966.80 cr in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited for 0.59% stake

Wordle 840 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7

Sooraj Pancholi admits he's in a relationship, says his girlfriend has never asked about his past with Jiah Khan

Ahead of World Cup, here are Bollywood actors who are cricket fans

7 Herbs that help in teeth whitening

10 health benefits of eating Makhana daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Konkana Sen Sharma discusses how OTT platforms help actors who 'may not have' shined in films | Exclusive

Bollywood

'83' Poster launch: Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup squad to grace event with Ranveer Singh's team in Hyderabad

As per reports, Kapil Dev's 1983 World Cup squad will be attending the poster launch event of Kabir Khan's '83.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 17, 2020, 09:20 PM IST

Ranveer Singh, who will next be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in '83 has been unveiling character posters of the reel squad. Till now, the actor has shared posters of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny. The posters are kickass and will make you impatient for the release of '83.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83's poster is all set to be launched on January 26, 2020, on the occasion of Republic Day. Interestingly, an event will be held and that too in Hyderabad. For the uninitiated, the film will be released in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Talking about it, a source told Mid Day, "Since it is a trilingual offering [Hindi, Tamil and Telugu], the makers believe hosting the poster launch in Hyderabad will help generate buzz about the movie among the South audience. The teaser and trailer launch will be held in Mumbai."

The source added, "The Hyderabad gig will see Dev, Madan Lal, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Balwinder Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Syed Kirmani, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Roger Binny, Sunil Valson, Farokh Engineer and the team's manager, PR Man Singh in attendance. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them will be the actors who are bringing their story to celluloid, including Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others."

'83 also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev and is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

