'83': Ranveer Singh-Kabir Khan's sports drama is now streaming on OTT, see details inside

Based on the Indian cricket team's maiden ODI World Cup victory in 1983, Kabir Khan's sports drama starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev has finally released on the digital platforms after almost three months of its theatrical release on December 24. The film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix India. '83' had its world television premiere on Star Gold on Sunday, March 20.

In a surprising turn of events, '83' was made available for streaming as soon as the clock struck past 12 am on Monday, March 21, on both the OTT platforms without any prior announcement. Disney+ Hotstar took to its Twitter handle and shared the news as it wrote, "Are we in a stadium coz we can hear fans cheering! #83 is now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. #83onHotstar". Strangely, Netflix India hasn't put out the announcement on its social media handles as of yet.

Deepika Padukone, who portrayed Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia and paired up with her real-life husband Ranveer, is also one of the producers behind the sports drama under her banner KA Productions. The film starred brilliant actors across Indian cinema playing the living legends who lifted the World Cup on June 25, 1983. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, and Ammy Virk portrayed Sunil Gavaskar, Madan Lal, Mohinder Amarnath, Krishnamachai Srikkanth, and Balwinder Sandhu respectively.



Within a few days of its release, the theatres across the country had begun shutting down in December 2021 due to the sudden outbreak of Covid-19, and hence, the film had performed miserably at the box office against the huge expectations. With '83' now available on the two of the biggest OTT platforms in the Indian streaming space, more and more people would catch up with the film and share their views on social media in the coming days.