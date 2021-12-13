'83' makers issue statement on cheating case against Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer

'83' is one of the most anticipated films in the Hindi film industry. It stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife along with several other stars portraying the Indian Cricket Team that lifted its maiden World Cup in 1983.

Recently, the film fell into legal trouble when a cheating case was filed against Vibri Media and its directors. Vibri Media, headed by Vishnu Induri, is one of the production companies behind the sports drama based on India's historic achievement in 1983.

On Monday, Vibri Media issued a statement on the legal case filed by Future Resources FZE, a United Arab Emirates-based finance company. The company has denied the claims of the complainant, calling them false, baseless.

Future Resources FZE is a minority shareholder in Vibri Media. There have been internal disputes between the two parties, which are pending in various courts. The UAE-based company has been restrained by the Telangana High Court from interfering with the movie '83' in any manner.

The statement was issued by Vishnu Induri’s spokesperson. It read, "This action of the complainant prior to the release of the film is motivated, a publicity gimmick and constitutes contempt of court for which Vibri Media Pvt Ltd is availing its legal remedies against the Complainant. The film 83 and the producers are in no way concerned with this and they reserve their right to initiate appropriate action against Future Resources FZE."

'83' is directed by Kabir Khan and is set to release on 24th December.