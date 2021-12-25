‘83’ Box Office collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer crosses Rs 12 crore mark

On Friday, the film ‘83’, featuring Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev, premiered in theatres. On day one, the Kabir Khan picture grossed over 12.64 crore rupees, with a 40 percent increase in domestic national circles.

In terms of overseas box office collection, the film grossed $ 1,571,708 [11.81 crore].

According to a Box Office India assessment, ‘83’ did well in metropolitan cities but struggled in two-tier cities. The film has made nearly as much money in Delhi and Bengaluru as Sooryavanshi did on its first day. In Gujarat, however, the film is trailing ‘Sooryavanshi’ by a significant amount.

#83TheFilm is underwhelming on Day 1… Excellent at premium multiplexes, ordinary in Tier-2 cities, dull in mass pockets… #Christmas holiday should ensure jump in biz… #PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis [Day 2] already showing *big gains*… Fri ₹ 12.64 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS. pic.twitter.com/S0Iq7bhVUw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2021

Ranveer Singh, who plays cricket legend Kapil Dev in the sports drama, is receiving rave praises from all quarters for his portrayal. Everyone who saw the movie, from Suniel Shetty to Tahira Kashyap, couldn't stop praising Ranveer Singh's performance. Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar attended the film's premiere in the Maximum City recently. Gavaskar, who was a key member of India's World Cup-winning squad in 1983, claimed in his film review that the portrayal of the historic event blew him away.

In the film ‘83’, Ranveer Singh portrays former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, under whose leadership the Indian side won the World Cup in 1983. Mohinder Amarnath (portrayed by Saqib Saleem), Sunil Gavaskar (portrayed by Tahir Raj Bhasin), Krishnamachari Srikkanth (portrayed by Jiiva), late cricketer Yashpal Sharma (portrayed by Jatin Sarna), Sandip Patil (portrayed by his son Chirag Patil), Kirti Azad (portrayed by Dinker Sharma), Roger Binny (portrayed by Nishant Dahiya), Madan Lal (portrayed by Har (played by R Badree).

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's wife and actress, plays Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife, in the film.