'8000 cinemas...': Kala Hiran producer pushes for global release amid ongoing legal battle with Salman Khan

The Delhi High Court did not grant any interim relief to Salman Khan in his plea against the release of Kala Hiran, with the matter now scheduled for hearing on July 6.

The legal battle over the controversial film Kala Hiran has intensified, with actor Salman Khan failing to get immediate relief from the Delhi High Court in his plea seeking a ban on the movie's release.

The film, produced by Amit Jani, is reportedly based on Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case and has been making headlines ever since its announcement.

Amit Jani Claims Film Faces No Stay

Following Wednesday's hearing, Amit Jani took to X and claimed that the court had not imposed any stay on the film. He wrote, "Salman Khan ko aaj bhi nahi mili Delhi High Court se rahat, film pe koi rok nahi, mamle ki sunwai 6 July tak tali."

In another post, the producer claimed that the film would release globally despite the legal challenge.

"Maine pehle bhi kaha tha adalat ke liye na koi star hai na ve kisi glamour ko manti hai, khud se khud ko Bollywood ka baap kahne se Kala Hiran nahin ruk jayegi yeh 8000 cinemagharon pe release hogi aur puri duniya me ek saath hogi," he wrote.

What Happened In Court?

According to PTI, the Delhi High Court observed that the film has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certification. Justice Jyoti Singh deferred the hearing after noting that a rejoinder filed by Salman Khan was not on record.

During the proceedings, Salman's senior counsel argued that urgent directions were necessary to prevent the film's release in the meantime. However, the lawyer representing the makers informed the court that the film would not be sent to the CBFC for certification until Monday, July 6.

Why The Film Has Sparked Controversy

Kala Hiran is reportedly inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan, one of the most high-profile legal controversies in the actor's career. The film's subject matter has triggered legal objections from the actor, who has approached the court seeking to halt its release.

For now, the Delhi High Court has not granted any interim relief, and the matter will be heard again on July 6.