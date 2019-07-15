8 Years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol take a trip down the memory lane

One of the most-loved films of Bollywood Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clocked eight years of its release on Monday, and to make the celebrations more special, Farhan Akhtar penned a quirky note.Farhan shared the poster of the film on his Instagram to send love to the people who made this film possible. Taking a trip down the memory lane, the actor reminisced the fictional character 'Bagwati' and wrote, "8 years since Bagwati moved on .. but I guess the life has to the move ons the somehow... Love to all amigos and amigas .. you who made the film possible and you who made the film a success in more ways than just box office can quantify. Lots of love and a big hug."

Apart from Farhan, Abhay Deol also penned a heartfelt note on the occasion. "It's been 8 years since I made this film. It's the one movie that had people come up to me and say, "I saw this and I quit my job" or, "I saw this and made peace with an old friend," to "I took a break from work" and even, "I got a divorce!" It inspired people to follow their dreams, to take action, to accept who and where they are. I couldn't ask for more! It was an honour and a privilege to work with you Zoya Akhtar," he wrote alongside a still from the film.

The film, which had an ensemble cast including -- Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin instantly hit the box office and is still remembered for its pace, adventure and liveliness. The story of the film revolves around the life of three childhood friends -- Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Kabir (Abhay Deol) and Imraan (Farhan Akhtar) -- who revive their good old days by planning an adventurous trip before the marriage of Kabir. The aim of this trip remains to fight their fears by facing them. However, the trio who distances themselves due to misunderstandings ends up sorting out their differences. The journey proves to be successful as it teaches them various life lessons.

The film is also known for its picturesque landscapes, amazing destinations, and the very special 'La Tomatina,' a fun festival held in Spain in which the actors were seen throwing tomatoes on each other.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was helmed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment banner. The film had hit the theatres on July 15, 2011.