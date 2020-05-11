8 years of 'Ishaqzaade: Arjun Kapoor calls film as 'unconventional' debut in Bollywood

This day, eight years back, Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut as an actor with Habib Faisal directorial titled Ishaqzaade. In the film, he was paired opposite Parineeti Chopra and produced by Aditya Chopra under his home banner Yash Raj Films. The film had Arjun playing the role of Parma Chauhan who had grey shades and also a lover boy too. The film had a 'Romeo Juliet' kinda climax and was a hit at the box office.

During an interaction, Arjun recalled the first day of the shoot of Ishaqzaade stating, "On the first day of shooting, I told myself this can be the first day for the rest of my life if I get this right. And that's what I just tried to do - work my hardest and take each day as it came and just deliver what Habib Sir wanted. When you are making a film you kind of become numb to the result, you just want to work hard every day and do your best in front of the camera."

He also shared, "But when I finished the film and when I finally saw it, it kind of hit me that I could hold my own in front of a camera. This feeling did give me the self-belief that given the right opportunities, I would be able to continue being a mainstream commercial hero. At that point of time, self-belief was one thing that mattered the most for me and that's what I got out of Ishaqzaade."

Arjun revealed Ishaqzaade than a conventional debut role by saying, "If you ask me, Ishaqzaade was not a traditional debut. It was unconventional and that's what worked. He was a guy who was real and believable because Parma Chauhan exists in society. There are men like him even today who do not know how to behave themselves and who believe they are above the system and the law till life happens to them, till reality hits them. He’s a man who may not be somebody who can redeem himself but he still tries his best to get by life, tries to do the right thing by doing right by Zoya, who he eventually falls in love with."