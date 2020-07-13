8 years of 'Cocktail': Deepika Padukone changes her Twitter name to Veronica

Deepika Padukone is celebrating eight years of her movie 'Cocktail'. The actress played the character of Veronica, which she appears to be living today. Deepika changed her Twitter name from Deepika Padukone to Veronica, the character which she played in 'Cocktail'.

More so, Deepika also added the image of Veronica as her profile picture. The actress had posted an image from her photoshoot previously. The image of Veronica she posted was from the song 'Angreji Beat', crooned by Honey Singh. She did not update a cover photo with the profile picture.

Take a look:

'Cocktail' featured Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan after their 2009 hit film 'Love Aaj Kal'. The movie, directed by Homi Adajania, marked Diana Penty's debut in Bollywood. The actress received a lot of praises for her performance.

The songs from 'Cocktail' too were a big hit. Apart from 'Angreji Beat', 'Tumhi Ho Bandhu' became a rage. All other songs such as 'Tera Naam Japdi Phiran', 'Daaru Desi', and 'Yaariyan', went on to become popular much after the movie's release in 2012. The movie, which completed eight years, is currently streaming on Zee5.