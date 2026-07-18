72nd National Awards: Article 370 bags Best Feature Film, Yami Gautam wins Best Actress, Kartik Aaryan shares Best Actor with..., full list out

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The 72nd National Awards were announced with many first-time winners, including Yami Gautam and Kartik Aaryan.
The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday evening, July 18, by the Press Information Bureau (PIB India), at New Delhi. Yami Gautam and Kartik Aaryan bagged their first National Award, along with Sanjay Mishra, Ropashree Varkady and Sachana Namidass. Organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, CBFC films certified between Jan 1 – Dec 31, 2024 were honoured.
Yami Gautam and Article 370 shine high, Kartik Aaryan marks his debut in National Awards
Yami Gautam won her first Best Actress National Award for her performance in Article 370. The movie also bagged Best Feature Film. For his performance in Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has been awarded Best Actor. However, he's sharing the accolade with Mammootty. The Malayalam superstar got awarded for his role in Bramayugam.
The full winners' list of the 72nd National Awards 2026
Feature categories
Best Feature Film: Article 370
Best Actor: Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, Mammootty for Bramayugam
Best Actress: Yami Gautam for Article 370
Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran
Best Supporting Actress: Ropashree Varkady for Mithya, Sachana Namidass for Maharaja
Best Child Artist: Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula, Athish S Shetty
Best Cinematography: Bramayugam by Shehnad Jalaal
Best Screenplay: Pushpa 2 by Sukumar
Best Dialogue Writer: Venky Atluri for Lucky Baskhar
Best Production Design: Kalki 2898 AD
Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu for Maharaja
Best Make-Up Artist: Committee Kurrollu
Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma for Pushpa 2
Best Music Direction for Songs: Shashwat Sachdev for Article 370
Best Background Music: GV Prakash for Amaran
Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Maidaan
Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar, Gharat Ganpati from Navasachi Gauri Mazi
Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu from ARM
Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly from Stree 2
Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury for Bhool Bhulaiya 3
Best Editing: R Kalaivannan for Amaran
Best Assamese Film: Juiphool
Best Bengali Film: Chalchitra Ekhon
Best Hindi Film: Srikanth
Best Garhwali Film: Dholi
Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu
Best Gujarati Film – Maaran
Best Kannada Film – Mithya
Best Manipuri Film – Sunita
Best Konakani Film – Mog Asum
Best Tulu Film – IMBU
Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima
Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi
Best Odia Film: Lahari
Best Tamil Film: Raayan
Special Mention – Dhanush for Captain Miller and Suren G for Meiyazhagan
Non-feature categories
Best Film Critic – Sanjeev Shrivastava (Hindi)
Best Book on Cinema – Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema) by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty
Special Mention – Bhadra-Kali Natakam (Bhadra – The Dance of Kali) (Malayalam) – Director: Ananda Jyothi (Jose Antony)
Special Mention – Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi) – Directors: Jaymin Modi & Lokesh Ghai
Best Narrator/Voice Over – Soundarya Jayachandran – Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs (English)
Best Music Direction Shivpal Singh Kang – Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) (Marathi)
Best Editing Manvir Jasrotia – NDA (Hindi)
Best Sound Design T S Hari Hara Sudhan – Blue (Tamil)
Best Cinematography Edmond Ranson – Life in Loom (English, Tamil, Hindi, Assamese & Bengali)
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Best Direction Aanand L Rai – Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek (Hindi)
Best Short Film (Up to 30 Minutes) – Hamsafar (Marathi) – Producer: Anushka Motion Pictures & Entertainments; Director: Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi
Best Animation Film Touched as Water (Silent) – Producer: JB Productions; Director & Animator: Joshy Benedict
Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism (Hindi, Rajasthani & English) –
Producer: Johnsons Suraj Films International; Director: Suraj Kumar
Best Documentary Ram-Nami (Hindi) – Producer: BBP Studio Virtual Bharat Pvt. Ltd.; Director: Bharatbala Ganapathy
Best Arts/Culture Film Main Nida (Hindi) – Producer: Sampreshan Multimedia Pvt. Ltd.; Director: Atul Pandey
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film Kakori (Hindi) – Producer: KSR Brothers & Minti Mishra; Director: Kamlesh K Mishra
Best Debut Film of a Director – Angen (Invisible) (Santhali) – Director: Ravi Raj Murmu
Best Non-Feature Film – Bhangaar (Obsolete) (Marathi & English) – Producer & Director: Sumira Roy.