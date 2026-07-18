72nd National Awards: Article 370 bags Best Feature Film, Yami Gautam wins Best Actress, Kartik Aaryan shares Best Actor with..., full list out

The 72nd National Awards were announced with many first-time winners, including Yami Gautam and Kartik Aaryan.

Yami Gautam in Article 370, Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion (Image source: IMDb)

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday evening, July 18, by the Press Information Bureau (PIB India), at New Delhi. Yami Gautam and Kartik Aaryan bagged their first National Award, along with Sanjay Mishra, Ropashree Varkady and Sachana Namidass. Organised by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, CBFC films certified between Jan 1 – Dec 31, 2024 were honoured.

Yami Gautam and Article 370 shine high, Kartik Aaryan marks his debut in National Awards

Yami Gautam won her first Best Actress National Award for her performance in Article 370. The movie also bagged Best Feature Film. For his performance in Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan has been awarded Best Actor. However, he's sharing the accolade with Mammootty. The Malayalam superstar got awarded for his role in Bramayugam.

The full winners' list of the 72nd National Awards 2026

Feature categories

Best Feature Film: Article 370

Best Actor: Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, Mammootty for Bramayugam

Best Actress: Yami Gautam for Article 370

Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran

Best Supporting Actress: Ropashree Varkady for Mithya, Sachana Namidass for Maharaja

Best Child Artist: Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Gitashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula, Athish S Shetty

Best Cinematography: Bramayugam by Shehnad Jalaal

Best Screenplay: Pushpa 2 by Sukumar

Best Dialogue Writer: Venky Atluri for Lucky Baskhar

Best Production Design: Kalki 2898 AD

Best Action Direction: Anl Arasu for Maharaja

Best Make-Up Artist: Committee Kurrollu

Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor & Sheetal Sharma for Pushpa 2

Best Music Direction for Songs: Shashwat Sachdev for Article 370

Best Background Music: GV Prakash for Amaran

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir for Maidaan

Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar, Gharat Ganpati from Navasachi Gauri Mazi

Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi for Angu Vaana Konilu from ARM

Best Choreography: Vijay Ganguly from Stree 2

Best Sound Design: Manas Choudhury for Bhool Bhulaiya 3

Best Editing: R Kalaivannan for Amaran

Best Assamese Film: Juiphool

Best Bengali Film: Chalchitra Ekhon

Best Hindi Film: Srikanth

Best Garhwali Film: Dholi

Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu

Best Gujarati Film – Maaran

Best Kannada Film – Mithya

Best Manipuri Film – Sunita

Best Konakani Film – Mog Asum

Best Tulu Film – IMBU

Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima

Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Best Odia Film: Lahari

Best Tamil Film: Raayan

Special Mention – Dhanush for Captain Miller and Suren G for Meiyazhagan

Non-feature categories

Best Film Critic – Sanjeev Shrivastava (Hindi)

Best Book on Cinema – Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema) by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty

Special Mention – Bhadra-Kali Natakam (Bhadra – The Dance of Kali) (Malayalam) – Director: Ananda Jyothi (Jose Antony)

Special Mention – Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi) – Directors: Jaymin Modi & Lokesh Ghai

Best Narrator/Voice Over – Soundarya Jayachandran – Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs (English)

Best Music Direction Shivpal Singh Kang – Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) (Marathi)

Best Editing Manvir Jasrotia – NDA (Hindi)

Best Sound Design T S Hari Hara Sudhan – Blue (Tamil)

Best Cinematography Edmond Ranson – Life in Loom (English, Tamil, Hindi, Assamese & Bengali)

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Best Direction Aanand L Rai – Statue of Unity – Ekta ka Prateek (Hindi)

Best Short Film (Up to 30 Minutes) – Hamsafar (Marathi) – Producer: Anushka Motion Pictures & Entertainments; Director: Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

Best Animation Film Touched as Water (Silent) – Producer: JB Productions; Director & Animator: Joshy Benedict

Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism (Hindi, Rajasthani & English) –

Producer: Johnsons Suraj Films International; Director: Suraj Kumar

Best Documentary Ram-Nami (Hindi) – Producer: BBP Studio Virtual Bharat Pvt. Ltd.; Director: Bharatbala Ganapathy

Best Arts/Culture Film Main Nida (Hindi) – Producer: Sampreshan Multimedia Pvt. Ltd.; Director: Atul Pandey

Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film Kakori (Hindi) – Producer: KSR Brothers & Minti Mishra; Director: Kamlesh K Mishra

Best Debut Film of a Director – Angen (Invisible) (Santhali) – Director: Ravi Raj Murmu

Best Non-Feature Film – Bhangaar (Obsolete) (Marathi & English) – Producer & Director: Sumira Roy.