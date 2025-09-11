71st National Film Awards ceremony likely to take place in Delhi on this date; Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey expected to attend

Around 50 days after their announcement, the 71st National Film Awards ceremony is likely to take place in New Delhi on September 23.

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday, August 1. Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award for their powerful performances in Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively. Rani Mukerji was named the Best Actress for her strong act in Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway. Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Film won Best Film.

Around 50 days after their announcement, the 71st National Film Awards ceremony is likely to take place in New Delhi on September 23. Shah Rukh, Rani, Vikrant, and Chopra are expected to attend the same, along with other winners such as Karan Johar whose Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Shilpa Rao who was named Best Female Playback Singer for crooning Chaleya in Jawan.

A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "The 71st National Film Awards will take place on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 4:00 pm. As always, it’ll be held in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The winners and jury members were informed about the time, date and venue through an official letter and invitation. As per the protocol, the invitees can avail of flight tickets, accommodation and pick up and drop from Delhi airport; the same has been mentioned in the letter."

The 71st National Film Awards honoured the best films, best performances, and cinematic achievements from the Indian films certified by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

