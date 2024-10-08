70th National Film Awards: When and where to watch the live event

The 70th National Film Awards, to be held in Vigyan Bhavan at 4 pm, will celebrate excellence in the Indian cinema. Rishabh Shetty, Neena Gupta, Sooraj Barjatya and Nithya Menen among others are set to receive the prestigious award this year.

The 70th National Film Awards is all set to take place on October 8, 2024, at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu will honour artists and technicians for their exemplary work in Indian cinema as a whole. The prestigious ceremony will recognise the best films of 2022 in each of the nation’s regions and languages.

Every year, a jury panel of eminent filmmakers and film personalities announce awards. This year, Nila Madhab Panda(Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury), Gangadhar Mudaliar (Best Writing on Cinema Jury) and Rahul Rawail (Chairperson, Feature Films Jury) announced the awards in the presence of Vrunda Desai, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Kannada actor Rishabh Shetty, Hindi filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, and Tamil actress Nithya Menon among others won big this year.

When and Where to watch the 70th National Film Awards?

The prestigious award ceremony will go live on DD National from 3 pm onwards on Tuesday. The winners will be seen walking the red carpet to receive the coveted award from President Droupadi Murmur in the presence of other dignitaries. One can also watch the entire show on DD National’s YouTube channel where the ceremony will be streamed live. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 pm.

Winners of the 70th National Film Awards

Kannada film, Kantara has clinched the Best Film in the popular category, while Malayalam film, Aattam bagged the Best Feature Film. Ayena and Haryanvi film Fouja won Best Non-Feature Film and Best Debut Film awards respectively. Best Documentary Award went to the Murmurs Of The Jungle. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will be awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year.

Gujarati film, Kutch Express bagged the Best Feature Film for promoting national, social, and environmental values. Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 1 is given the Best Film in AVGC. Sooraj Barjatya was recognised as the Best Director for Uunchai. Nithya Menen, Manasi Parekh and Rishabh Shetty won the Best Actor in Leading Role for Thiruchitrambalam, Kutch Express, and Kantara respectively. Neena Gupta and Pavan Raj won Best Actor in Supporting Role for Uunchai and Fouja respectively. AR Rahman bagged the Best Music award for Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, and Pritham won the Best Music Director award for Brahmastra Part 1. Arijit Singh, Bombay Jayshree also won awards in the playback singer category.