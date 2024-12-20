The OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev explained that they are working together on a film where their characters are romantically involved, but they are...

Govind Namdev has now spoken out about the rumours regarding his relationship with actress Shivangi Verma. These rumours began after Shivangi, 31, uploaded a photo on Instagram where she was with the 70-year-old Govind.

The caption, "Love knows no age, no boundaries," quickly became the focus of attention. Govind Namdev has now clarified that he and Shivangi Verma are not in a relationship. He recently used his Instagram to address the rumors.

The OMG 2 actor explained that they are working together on a film where their characters are romantically involved, but they are not romantically linked in real life.

Govind wrote, "Ye Real Life Love nahi hai, Reel Life hai janaab! Ek film hai ‘Gaurishankar Goharganj Wale’ Jiski shooting hum Indore me kar rahe hain. Ye usi film ka story plot hai. Isme ek old man ko ek young actress se pyaar ho jata hai. Jahaan tak vyaktigat rup se mujhe kisi young-old se pyaar ho jaaye, ye iss janam me to sambhav hai nahi (This is not real-life love, it’s reel! It’s for a film called ‘Gaurishankar Goharganj Wale,’ which we are shooting in Indore. This is the story plot of the film, where an old man falls in love with a young actress. Falling in love with someone young in this lifetime is simply not possible)."

He further wrote, “Meri Sudha, saans hai meri! Zamaane ki har ada, har lobh-laalach, swarg jaisa bhi, fika hai bilkul, meri Sudha ke aage! Lad jaunga prabhu se bhi, gar kiya kuchh idhar-udhar to, phir ho jaaye saza, kuchh bhi …God bless."

Govind Namdev is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. He is recognized for his roles in films such as OMG – Oh My God, Bandit Queen, Satya, and Singham.