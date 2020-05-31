7 Years of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani': Deepika Padukone shares pictures of first look test with Ranbir Kapoor

On this day, in 2013, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released and managed to entertain the audiences for years to come. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film went on to become a classic and a major box office success.

Today Deepika celebrated the 7th anniversary of the film by sharing pictures of her and Ranbir from the look test. Sharing two pictures, Deepika wrote, "Our very first look test...'Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge'- Naina Talwar #7yearsofyehjaawanihaideewani

@ayan_mukerji #ranbirkapoor #bunny."

Apart from Deepika, the producer of the film, Dharma Production head Karan Johar also posted a video montage of the film and relived the crazy times the cast and crew experienced while filming.

The film released 7 years ago on this very day but Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is extremely special to many millennials and the film came across as a tale that may remain relevant and relatable even 10 years down the line. Both Deepika and Ranbir are still appreciated for their chemistry and tuning with each other which also made their characters memorable. For the uninitiated, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It was the second film to cross 300cr Worldwide after 3 Idiots. Ranbir was the first to sign onto the film and was under Ayan Mukerji's direction for the second time following Wake Up Sid.