7 years of D-Day: Here's how Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor came together for Nikkhil Advani's crime thriller

Bollywood legends Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor had come together on the big screen for the first and last time with the movie D-Day. As the film completes seven years today, we recollect how Irrfan and Rishi actually became a part of the movie.

Director Nikkhil Advani, in an interview, revealed that while Rishi Kapoor didn't take any convincing, he had to go the extra mile for Irrfan Khan. Nikkhil said that he had to get Anurag Kashyap and Sudhir Mishra to convince Irrfan Khan to do 'D-Day'.

Recollecting the incident, Nikkhil Advani stated that Irrfan was seeing the editing of Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', which is when he approached Irrfan with the script. Advani also confessed that he would see Irrfan as a bigger-than-life persona since 'Life Of Pi' had released around the time.

Talking about Irrfan and Rishi's scene in the movie, he said the duo wrapped up their shoot in the last week. Talking about their methods of acting, Nikkhil Advani stated that while Irrfan Khan was spontaneous, Rishi Kapoor usually stuck to the script, which is why he would get confused about when has Irrfan completed his line. However, soon, the duo got along like a house on fire, confessed Advani.