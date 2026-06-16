'7 din mein maafi maange': Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani warns Govind Namdev, seeks public apology and Rs 50 lakh

The Kala Hiran controversy deepened after producer Amit Jani sent Govind Namdev a legal notice seeking a public apology and Rs 50 lakh compensation over the actor's remarks about the film.

Kala Hiran, a film inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan, continues to remain in controversy. While the makers have not directly used Salman's name in the film, the lead character shown in the teaser bears a resemblance to the actor and is named Ayaan Khan.

The latest controversy began after veteran actor Govind Namdev said in an interview that he was shocked after watching the teaser of Kala Hiran. According to him, the film shown in the trailer was very different from the one he had agreed to work on and shot for.

Amit Jani Issues Legal Notice

Reacting to Namdev's remarks, the film's producer Amit Jani said he has sent a legal notice to the actor. He demanded that Namdev issue a public apology within seven days and pay Rs 50 lakh to the production house.

Taking to X, Jani wrote, "Govind Namdev ko legal notice diya. 7 din mein sarvajanik maafi maange aur production house ko 50 lakh rupaya jurmana de; anyatha kanooni karyavahi hogi." (A legal notice has been issued to Govind Namdev demanding a public apology within seven days and a fine of Rs 50 lakh to the production house; otherwise, legal action will be taken.)

Jani also shared a video on social media, criticising Namdev and claiming that the actor had not only signed Kala Hiran but had also agreed to be a part of its sequel.

Sonu Mishra Had Earlier Walked Out Of The Film

The controversy had earlier taken another turn when actor Sonu Mishra revealed that he was initially cast to play the character allegedly inspired by Salman Khan. However, he decided to leave the project after shooting for two days. Mishra claimed that he became uncomfortable after realising that the film was portraying the superstar in a negative light.

"I left because I had not signed the agreement. We shot for two days, and I asked them for the agreement and script because they were making a one-sided narrative story against a superstar. So, they understood I was not going to fall into their trap. I asked for the agreement to know what all clauses are there in it. After a long time, they showed me things, and it was revealed that I had to speak negatively against the star in the media. So, all these things were against my ethics," he said.

Controversy Around Kala Hiran Continues

With Govind Namdev now facing legal action and Sonu Mishra's earlier claims resurfacing, the controversy surrounding Kala Hiran shows no signs of slowing down. The film has already sparked debate due to its apparent connection to Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case, even though the makers have denied directly naming the actor in the project.