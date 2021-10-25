Trending#

COVID-19

T20 World Cup 2021

bigg boss 15

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood


67th National Film Awards ceremony: Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The renowned honour was given to the 70-year-old for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.


67th national film awards ceremony rajinikanth receives dadasaheb phalke award

file photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Iraa Paul

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 25, 2021, 01:51 PM IST

Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu presented Rajinikanth with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's Highest Film Honour - during the 67th National Film Awards ceremony on Monday (October 25). The renowned honour was given to the 70-year-old for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.