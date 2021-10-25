67th National Film Awards ceremony: Rajinikanth receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
The renowned honour was given to the 70-year-old for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.
Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu presented Rajinikanth with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's Highest Film Honour - during the 67th National Film Awards ceremony on Monday (October 25). The renowned honour was given to the 70-year-old for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.