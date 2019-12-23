66th National Film Awards: Surekha Sikri arrives on a wheelchair; receives standing ovation and thunderous applause

Surekha Sikri, the veteran and extremely talented actor won her third National Film Awards for her fabulous performance in Badhaai Ho. Earlier, in a statement, she had expressed her happiness stating, "National Award for 'Badhaai Ho' is an unexpectedly pleasant surprise. It is a great feeling right now. I got a call from the director just now informing about the National Award win. I wish he could have won the award. I thank all the people who liked the concept and the film and it feels great when your work gets appreciated."

Today, at the 66th National Film Awards held in Delhi, Surekha Ji was bestowed with Best Supporting Actor (Female) and for the same, she arrived on a wheelchair. As soon as she entered the stage, the whole auditorium stood up in pride and gave her a standing ovation.

Junglee Pictures, who co-produced Badhaai Ho took to their Instagram page and shared the proud photo with a caption stating, "Dadi, aapko aur poore Kaushik parivar ko bahot bahot #BadhaaiHo! #SurekhaSikri ji receives the #NationalAward for best-supporting actress."

At the National Film Awards, Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun and Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike won Best Actor Awards respectively. While Keerthy Suresh won Best Actress for her performance as the late actor Savithri Ganesan in Mahanati.

Amitabh Bachchan has been bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke Awards for his incredible contribution to Indian Cinema for 50 long years. However, he couldn't attend the event owing to health issues.