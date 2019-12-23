66th National Film Awards LIVE: Akshay Kumar had tough competition with AndhaDhun

66th National Film Awards are here and inspiring like always, it has winners from Kerala, Mumbai as well as Delhi. The awards show was supposed to see megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who, due to ill health, could not make it to the event.

Badhai Ho director Amit Sharma is at the venue. He did not think the movie would get so many awards.

Talha talks about his movie. He is from Srinagar. He loves mathematics.

Rahul Rawail, chairperson, jury for best feature film, is here. He states the overall quality is seen while deciding who deserves the award. Priya Krishna Swami is seen and talking about Baaram. She expresses looking at exploring martial arts next.

Shilpi Gulati is seen and she talks about her movie Taala-Te-Kunji, which talks about the situation of drugs in Punjab. Six-time-winner Manju Bora wins the award for Land Of Poison movie. The movie focuses on the culture of Arunachal Pradesh. Chila actor Srinivas talks about his award-winning film Naal.

Sriram Raghavan joins the crew. He has won best feature film for Andhadhun.

Vicky Kaushal joins in. He feels blessed to be part of Uri, receiving love from the nation and then the award. He states it was Aditya Dhar's vision which they followed. Vicky states he would always follow his gut, just like he did with Uri. Aditya Dhar and Shashwat Sachdev were seen too. Aditya Dhar talks about 'How's The Josh' and states he observed an army personal in his childhood who said 'How's The Josh' and when Aditya screamt loudest, he got the chocolate. Vicky calls himself Ashwathama in URI.

Satyaprakash talks about his movie on National integration. 13 women have won with director Abhishek Saha too. He states the movie is on garba. The movie celebrates Gujarat's culture. The women call it magical and surreal experience working on the movie.

Srijit Mukerji has won an award too. It is his 8th National Award. The movie was a Box Office blockbuster and went around the globe.

Chandra Shekhar, grandson of Dadasaheb Phalke, will collect the award on behalf of Amitabh Bachchan.

Akshay Kumar was also seen in formal attire. Vicky stands and poses next to him.

Divya Dutta and Sonali Kulkarni take to the podium. They talk about the four categories of the awards. Divya talks about Amitabh Bachchan's award. Sonali narrates how movies from all languages and cultures will be honoured.

Firdaus Un Hasol and Ashok Dubey are introduced. Best film, book, film critic, most film-friendly state, narration, voice-over, music direction, editing, audiography, cinematography, film on family values, short fiction film, educational film, promotional film, environment film, science and technology film, arts and culture film, film on sports, investigative film, debut non-feature film of a director, non-feature film, Pangchenpa, Sherdukpen, Garo, Marathi, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Malayalam, Telugu, Konkani, Assamese, Punjabi, Gujarati film, best make-up artist, costume designer, audiography, production design, screenplay (original), screenplay, dialogue, child artist, special effects, special jury award among other winners' glimpses could be seen. KGF wins stunt choreography, Padmaavat's Ghoomar receives the best music direction and choreography. URI receives it for background score and audiography. Andhadhun received best screenplay (adapted). Arijit Singh won Best Male Playback singer for Binte Dil. Badhai Ho's amma Surekha Sikri won best-supporting actress.

All present are asked to stand up for National Anthem.

Venkaya Naidu will present awards. Minister of I&B will join the award. Amborish Roychoudhary is honoured first for his book. Dibakar Ghosh is also honoured. Aravanindra is also honoured. Blais Jonny wins too. Anant Vijay is also honoured.

Uttarakhand is film-friendly state. Sagar Puranik receives award for short film. Ramam Dumpala receives an award too. Latoo's Sameer and Kishor Sadhwani is honoured. Deepak Agnihotri receives award for narration. Urvaja Upadhyay is also honoured. Kedar Divekar receives so for music. Son Rise's editor Hemanti Sarkar is honoured too. Children Of The Soil's Bishwadeep Chatterjee also wins. The Secret Life Of Frogs receives award for sound. Vijay Bedi also receives an award. Aai Shapath's Gautam Vaze receives the award too. Chalo Jeete Hai wins too. Madhukar Joshi wins too. Aditya Suhas Jambale also wins. Harish Shah wins too. He has throat cancer. Neeraj Singh also wins for design. Sarla Virala also bags the award. Sujata HR receives an award too. Eregowda gets the award. Tala-Te-Kunji's Simardeep Singh Bhatia receives the award on behalf of the film. Shilpi Gulati is honoured too. GD Naidu receives an award to. Sanjay Leela Bhansali can also be seen at the show. Sapna Sharma wins too. Satyaprakash Upadhyay also receives the award. The film Amoli wins too. Sagnik Chatterjee receives award for celebrating Satyajit's fictional character.

Vibha Bakshi receives award for Son Rise. The Secret Life Of Frogs wins too. Ajay Bedi receives the award.

Andhadhun wins and Sanjay Raut receives the award. Sriram Raghavan is also called on stage. Hamid wins too. Mahanati wins best Telugu film. Priyanka Dutt collects the award. Nag Ashwin also receives the award. Rima Das is honoured.

KGF's Vikram More wins for action. Anbhumani, Uday Ravi Hegde and Arinuvami also receive the award. Padmaavat's choreographer Kruti Mahesh also receives the award. Jyoti Tomar also receives the award.

Akshay Kumar is introduced with Mission Mangal and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. His movies are compared to Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots. Akshay had tough competition with AndhaDhun. Ayushmann also receives praises. Vicky Kaushal is reminded of Sanju.