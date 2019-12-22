66th National Film Awards: Amitabh Bachchan down with fever; will not be able to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

On Monday, winners of 66th National Film Awards will be receiving their medals from the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu. The most awaited event will be held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. For his amazing contribution to Indian Cinema in these 50 years, Amitabh Bachchan has been conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. From the past few months, Big B has been falling sick but still made sure to complete his professional commitments.

Now, due to high fever, Bachchan has opted out from attending 66th National Film Awards in Delhi. He tweeted, "T 3584/5/6 - Down with fever ..! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets .."

Check it out below:

Earlier on being honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Big B expressed, "There is a paucity of words searching a response.. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude. What really resides in the mind shall never be known…and may it never….gratitude and express of immense humbleness..bear supreme today…and love."

A few months back, Bachchan couldn't attend the opening ceremony of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival owing to his health issues. He was even admitted at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai for a few days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has Jhund, Uyarndha Manithan, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo.