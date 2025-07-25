65-year-old actor and his 37-year-old son have made their directorial debut in 2025, they are...., their first films are...

Five months after the 67-year-old father Boman Irani made his first film The Mehta Boys, his 37-year-old Kayoze Irani has also now made his directorial debut with Sarzameen.

If we think of a father-son director duo in Bollywood, the first name that instantly comes to mind is Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra. Both have made path-breaking films, that have gone on to create records as well. Son of veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan will also make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Now, in 2025, another father-son pair has joined this list - Boman Irani and his son Kayoze Irani.

Boman Irani's directorial debut The Mehta Boys

Boman Irani, best known for his unforgettable performances in films like 3 Idiots, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage raho Munna Bhai, Uunchai, and Jolly LLB among others, made his directorial debut with The Mehta Boys. It’s a small, personal film about a father and son and it carries all the emotional weight you’d expect from someone who’s spent decades making audiences laugh, cry, and reflect. While Boman himself played the role of the patriarch Shiv Mehta, his son Amay Mehta was played by Avinash Tiwary in the critically acclaimed film, that began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 7, 2025.

Kayoze Irani's directorial debut Sarzameen

Five months after the 67-year-old father made his first film, his 37-year-old Kayoze Irani has also now made his directorial debut with Sarzameen, that premiered on Jio Hotstar on July 25. Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, and dealing with themes like patriotism, sacrifice, and the lasting effects of conflict, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim Ali Khan in the lead roles. It's a full circle moment for Kayoze as Sarzameen is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the same production house under which he made his acting debut in Student of the Year in 2012. In fact, Student of the Year was directed by Johar himself. Kayoze was then seen in a couple of films as an actor - Youngistaan (2014) and The Legend of Michael Mishra (2016).

The Mehta Boys vs Sarzameen

It's interesting to note that Boman and Kayoze chose to make their directorial debut with absolutely different films. While The Mehta Boys is intimate and emotionally layered, Sarzameen is bold and political. But both reflect something personal - two storytellers taking very different routes, but clearly driven by the same passion. It’s not every day you see a father and son make their directorial debuts in the same year. And in a film industry where things move fast, this moment feels worth acknowledging.

