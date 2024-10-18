Amid receiving death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and after the brutal murder of politician Baba Siddique, Salman Khan will resume shooting Bigg Boss, but under these conditions.

It is rightly said, 'the show must go on'. Actor Salman Khan is going through a tough phase. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang is sending death threats to Khan. The actor's close friend, politician Baba Siddique was gunned down earlier this Sunday, and the Bishnoi gang took the responsibility for the gruesome murder.

Amid all this, Salman Khan sticks to his professional commitment and shoots for Bigg Boss 18. For 14 years, Khan has been hosting the game show and conducts Weekend Ka Vaar telecasts on Saturday and Sunday. Amid the security threats, Salman arrived on the set of Bigg Boss 18 late on Thursday night. The actor was accompanied by a robust security detail. As India Today Digital reported, a source told the portal that Khan stayed at his designated chalet within the compound, ensuring his safety ahead of the scheduled shoot on Friday.

The shoot will proceed as planned, with Salman Khan's team closely coordinating with production and the channel to facilitate his movements amidst heightened security. The source shared the portal that the actor will be shooting with more than 60 security personnel, that will be present on set, and strict measures have been implemented to further safeguard the area. Outsiders won't be permitted to enter the compound without proper Aadhar card verification. Moreover, the Bigg Boss 18 crew has been instructed to remain on-site until the shoot is completed, which includes two Weekend Ka Vaar episodes scheduled to air this weekend.

The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore extortion money from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, claiming to resolve his conflict with imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The person who sent the message claimed to be close to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and claimed to put the actor's life in danger if not provided with the extortion money.

