6 years of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania': Not Varun or Alia, fans are drooling over Sidharth Shukla in his debut film

'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' was Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's second film after 'Student Of The Year', and marked 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla's entry in Bollywood


Shaheen Irani

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 11, 2020, 11:41 AM IST

It has been six years to 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The film featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Shukla in the lead roles, with Ashutosh Rana, Sahil Vaid (currently seen in 'Dil Bechara'), Gaurav Pandey among others, in a supporting role.

Despite Alia and Varun grabbing most screen time, fans are celebrating Sidharth Shukla's debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The Television actor, who was popularly known as the face of 'Balika Vadhu' back then, had recently also won the 'Bigg Boss 13' trophy, beating names like Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill and Rashami Desai.

Sharing videos and images of Shukla from the movie, fans remembered his character 'Angad Bedi'. They have been sharing not only still from the movie, but also from Sidharth being part of the promotions as much as Varun and Alia.

Take a look:

Produced by Karan Johar, 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' was directed by Shashank Khaitan. He took the Dulhania franchise forward with Varun, Alia, Sahil and Gaurav, with Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aakanksha Singh, Aparshakti Khurrana, Rituraj Singh, Swanand Kirkire, and Yash Sinha among others. The 2017 release was called 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', and marked Varun-Alia's third collaboration with Karan Johar together.