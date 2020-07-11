6 years of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania': Not Varun or Alia, fans are drooling over Sidharth Shukla in his debut film

It has been six years to 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The film featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Shukla in the lead roles, with Ashutosh Rana, Sahil Vaid (currently seen in 'Dil Bechara'), Gaurav Pandey among others, in a supporting role.

Despite Alia and Varun grabbing most screen time, fans are celebrating Sidharth Shukla's debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The Television actor, who was popularly known as the face of 'Balika Vadhu' back then, had recently also won the 'Bigg Boss 13' trophy, beating names like Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill and Rashami Desai.

Sharing videos and images of Shukla from the movie, fans remembered his character 'Angad Bedi'. They have been sharing not only still from the movie, but also from Sidharth being part of the promotions as much as Varun and Alia.

Take a look:

On This Day, 6 years Back Angad Bedi Aka @sidharth_shukla made us swoon With his charming smile, smart brain and marvellous Screen presence ... Here One to #6YearsOfSidharthInHSKD #6YearsOfHSKD#SidharthShukla #Sidhearts pic.twitter.com/KyptMMJSTz — Twinkle SiddyBoy (@Angelic_twinkle) July 11, 2020

Confession: I dont watch Indian movies much but after Bigg boss I watched it for @sidharth_shukla only :) #6YearsOfHSKD pic.twitter.com/PjaoB7YNXi — Jiya (@Ohudeadppl) July 11, 2020

This movie will always be close to my heart. The only reason.. I watched HSKD lot of times is only u Siddi boy. Watching u on big screen is just magical... wishing u a great success ahead. Celebrating #6YearsOfHSKD with @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/wn8WIABDKg — PriyaSid(@PriyaSan8) July 11, 2020

I Request every sidharth fan to take part in this trend today, its afterall Sidharth's debut movie and completed its 6 years . #6YearsOfHSKD pic.twitter.com/NYJCOBoEFi — BBTHIRTEEN (@BBTHIRTEEN1) July 11, 2020

i watched this movie multiple times jus to see sid in it, he was amazing. can't wait to you on the big screen again you deserve all the love n success @sidharth_shukla #6YearsOfHSKD pic.twitter.com/UAgoxAXQZj — shreya (@i_shreya18) July 11, 2020

Produced by Karan Johar, 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' was directed by Shashank Khaitan. He took the Dulhania franchise forward with Varun, Alia, Sahil and Gaurav, with Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad, Aakanksha Singh, Aparshakti Khurrana, Rituraj Singh, Swanand Kirkire, and Yash Sinha among others. The 2017 release was called 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', and marked Varun-Alia's third collaboration with Karan Johar together.