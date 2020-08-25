50 Years of YRF: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar start following each other on social media, ignite casting rumour

While Yash Raj Films is silent on Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar coming together for a much-anticipated comedy film, the two young actors made a non-discreet move that confirmed the casting rumour for their fans.

We were keeping a close eye on Vicky and Manushi’s social media accounts and it seems this fresh Jodi of Bollywood has started following each other as news spread like wildfire that the two are coming together for a film.

Actions definitely speak louder than words and we couldn’t be more excited about this pairing. A source close to the production said, "Vicky and Manushi are definitely in this YRF comedy, or else why would they start following each other out of the blue? Their film is part of the much-anticipated YRF Project 50 celebrations and Aditya Chopra is looking to announce this film, along with YRF’s entire slate for 2021, on September 27th. Vicky has been spotted at YRF too because he has started his preparations for the film. Adi is very bullish about this project and he is punting on Vicky big time with this comedy. We hear Manushi too will start preparations for this film soon."

On the 88th birth anniversary of his father, late filmmaker Yash Chopra, on September 27, Bollywood bigwig Aditya Chopra is set to announce a massive slate of projects backed by their production house, Yash Raj Films (YRF). The announcement will mark the 50-year completion celebration of the banner.

Early unconfirmed reports have stated that upcoming projects include the return of Shah Rukh Khan, roping in Ajay Devgn for production, and signing Vicky Kaushal for another film.