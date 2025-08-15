Twitter
50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sippy calls Amjad Khan aka Gabbar Singh 'CHUHA': 'Itne saare bade log...'

As Sholay completed 50 years, director Ramesh Sippy shared an interesting anecdote when he decided to cast debutant Amjad Khan as the merciless Daku Gabbar Singh

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 01:17 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan during the shoot of Sholay

Indian cinema's pride, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra-starrer directed Sholay has turned 50, and on this special occasion, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy recalled how people doubted Amjad Khan to pull off the role of antogonist Daku Gabbar Singh. In an interview with IANS, Ramesh reflected upon casting controversy and said, "Itne saare badhe actor log hai aur unke saamne ek chuha khada kardiya (For those who did not like them, they will say this only that many big stars are there and there is a mouse standing in front of them).” He further added, "Unko kya pata tha ki aisi thappad wapas milegi wohi sabse badha star ban gaya (“They did not know and got a slap on their face that he only became such a big star)."

Amjad Khan wasn't the original choice for Gabbar Singh

Sholay marked the debut of Amjad Khan, and it all happened after Danny Dengzongpa refused to do the film. Yes, director Ramesh Sippy's original choice for the dacoit leader was Danny, and the actor was interested in playing the role. However, when Danny was approached for the role, he was already shooting Feroz Khan's Dharmatma. The dates clashed, and Danny had to let it go, making way for Amjad to get the best Bollywood debut. 

Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar wanted to play Gabbar Singh

In an interview with News18, Javed Akhtar revealed that during pre-production, when the story was narrated to Amitabh and Sanjeev, they both expressed their interest in playing Gabbar Singh. Javed revealed that they had narrated the story separately, and both of them found Gabbar Singh more interesting than Jai and Thakur Baldev Singh. However, the writer-duo and Ramesh stuck to their decision. Bachchan got the role of Jai due to Dharmendra. The He-Man of Bollywood suggested Amitabh Bachchan for Sholay; otherwise, the makers were keen to get Shatrughan Sinha on board to play Jai.

