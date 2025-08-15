50 Years of Sholay: From Dev Anand to Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha; actors who were replaced from Dharmendra-Amitabh Bachchan's classic

Sholay 50th Anniversary: To carve a classic like Sholay, the director and writer duo Salim-Javed had seen many ups and downs, and even faced rejection. Long before the ensemble cast was finalised, several actors rejected the film.

50 Years of Sholay: Bollywood's magnum opus, Sholay, has completed 50 years, and cinemagoers are celebrating the impact the movie has left on them. Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan (then Bahaduri), Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar, and almost every cast member earned recognition from Ramesh Sippy's directorial. Even character actors like Mac Mohan (Samba) and Viju Khote (Kaalia) were recognised by their character names for decades. To carve a classic like Sholay, the director and writer duo Salim-Javed had seen many ups and downs, and even faced rejection. Long before the ensemble cast was finalised, several actors rejected the film. Let's discuss it more

Jai was rejected by...

Before Amitabh Bachchan was signed to play Jaidev, Ramesh reportedly approached Dev Anand for the role. However, he rejected the film, knowing the fact that his persona and on-screen demeanour are completely different from the character's requirements. It's said that even Rajesh Khanna was approached to play Jai, but he wasn't keen to do another two-hero film after Anand. After facing rejection from these two stars, Ramesh wanted to cast Shatrughan Sinha, but thanks to Dharmendra, who suggested Bachchan to Ramesh Sippy.

Not Amjad Khan, but Gabbar Singh was played by...

The villain of Sholay, Gabbar Singh, became immortal among moviegoers due to the terrific performance of debutant Amjad Khan. However, he wasn't the OG choice for the role. Before Khan, Ramesh approached Danny Dengzongpa, and he was keen to do the film. However, he was also busy shooting Dharmatma and had a schedule in Afghanistan, and it clashed with Sholay. Thus, Danny had to turn down the role, and Amjad was suggested by Salim-Javed.

First choice for Thakur Baldev Singh was...

Even Sanjeev Kumar wasn't the first choice to play Thakur Baldev Singh. As per the reports, Pran was approached to do the role, but he rejected the role due to scheduling conflicts.

Also read: 50 Years of Sholay: OMG! Director Ramesh Sippy calls Amjad Khan aka Gabbar Singh 'CHUHA': 'Itne saare bade log...'

Jaya Bachchan wasn't the original choice for Radha

Yes, even Jaya Bachchan (then Bhaduri) wasn't the OG choice for widow Radha. Reports have it that Vyjayanthimala was considered for the role, but then dropped the idea. Rest is history. Sholay was released in cinemas on August 15, 1975, and it's still considered among the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema.